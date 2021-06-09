Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

