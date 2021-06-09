Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.12 on Friday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

