Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,566. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

