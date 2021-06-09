Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Civeo reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 147,091 shares of company stock worth $2,456,055 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

