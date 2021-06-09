Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $45.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Truist upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 over the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CFB stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.