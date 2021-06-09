Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

