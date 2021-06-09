Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 12,195,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,901,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

