Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.