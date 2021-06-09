Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 13,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,232. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

