Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

ALG stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,819,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,131 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.