Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $202.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.68. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

