Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Repligen posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,289. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $186.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.58. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

