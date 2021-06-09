Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $279.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

