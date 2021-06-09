Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

