Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

VYGR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

