Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

