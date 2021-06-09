Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target at $132.55

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 262,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

