Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $100.78

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

