Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $40.58

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 57,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,684. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.