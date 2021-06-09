Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$38.14

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.02. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

