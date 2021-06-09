Analyzing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get 8X8 alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 Fiserv 0 5 18 1 2.83

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $131.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -31.10% -73.97% -18.35% Fiserv 5.86% 9.56% 4.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 5.17 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -21.03 Fiserv $14.85 billion 5.00 $958.00 million $4.42 25.19

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats 8X8 on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, cash management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, and electronic billing products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.