Analyzing TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million N/A -$38.79 million ($1.15) -7.35 TORM $747.40 million 0.89 $88.11 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.56, suggesting that its share price is 36,456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TORM beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

