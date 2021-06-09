Analyzing Vertex (VERX) & Its Competitors

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vertex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -42.13 Vertex Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 52.61

Vertex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vertex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2156 11297 21113 606 2.57

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.65%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

Summary

Vertex competitors beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

