Andrew Campion Sells 14,307 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

