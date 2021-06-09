Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AEP opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Wednesday. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
