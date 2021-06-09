Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEP opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Wednesday. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

