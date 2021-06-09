Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

