Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.84.

NLY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

