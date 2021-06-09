Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of AIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

