Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stake Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 285.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Appian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Appian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

