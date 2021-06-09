Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,392 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

