Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. 446,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,448,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.46. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

