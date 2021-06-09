ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

