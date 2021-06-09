Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $52.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.76 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $403,910 in the last three months. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,057,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.