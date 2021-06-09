Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

ARNA opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

