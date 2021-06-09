Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

NYSE AGX opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Argan has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

