argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.62.

ARGX opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $210.35 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.16. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

