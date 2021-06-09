argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.62.
ARGX opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $210.35 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.16. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
