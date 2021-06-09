Argon Trading Down 23.7% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $185,603.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00222233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00208618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.01377239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,200.97 or 1.00178611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

