Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $579,603.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:ANET opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $357.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.36.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Arista Networks by 48.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
