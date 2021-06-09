Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $579,603.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ANET opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $357.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Arista Networks by 48.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

