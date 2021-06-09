Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 6,070 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $357.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

