Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

