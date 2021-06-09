Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 154,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 in the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

