Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

