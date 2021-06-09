Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.