At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed the industry so far this year. The uptrend might continue, owing to the fact that the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues not only beat analysts’ expectations but also improved significantly year over year. Adjusted operating margin increased 16.8% from the prior-year level of negative 27.6%. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company opened a net eight stores. Strong demand and the successful execution of the company’s At Home 2.0 strategies, including EDLP+ campaigns and category reinventions, have been driving growth. Notably, the company’s focus on digitalization and product reinvention bodes well. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

HOME opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 66.86% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $586,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,856. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

