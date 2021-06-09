Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for approximately 8.2% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $867,400.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,863 shares of company stock worth $5,502,447. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.