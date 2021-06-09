Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 49,121 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

