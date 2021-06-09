Atria Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,579 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

MFC stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

