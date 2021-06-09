Auctus Price Tops $0.15 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $80,010.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00115277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,318,740 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.