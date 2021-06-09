AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 374,478 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.
