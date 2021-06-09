AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 374,478 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

