Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $75,917.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00227372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00208476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.01251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.77 or 0.99482127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

